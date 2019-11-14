Empowering Industry 4.0 and DevOps initiatives with powerful data analysis to optimise operational performance, improve customer experience and maximise profitability

InfluxData, creator of the open source time series database InfluxDB, today announced the general availability of InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 in Europe the first serverless time series platform-as-a-service, purpose-built to meet the specialised requirements of today's time-sensitive workloads. The launch supports the company's expansion and focus on the region, with over half of users and one third of customers, and commitment to empowering developers wherever they are.

Increasingly, successful business transformation in the digital age is being driven by collecting and analysing data; however, the volume and velocity of new data is overwhelming many businesses. Despite creating over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, in the UK alone, businesses only analyse an estimated 12 percent of their own data. Most of this data is time-stamped, generated at high frequency and in great volumes. Unlike relational and non-serverless databases, cloud-based time series databases such as InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 can rapidly ingest and query these large volumes of data cost-effectively and in real-time to ensure that customers can maximise the value of their data and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

"Businesses have only started to realise the full potential that real-time data insights can bring to their operations, and ultimately, their bottom lines," said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData. "The instrumentation of everything, from software systems to factories and home appliances, has generated an enormous flood of high-velocity data that can be harnessed for powerful innovations. We built InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 to provide developers and organizations with a platform that supports the data demands of the future."

Able to collect, store, query, process and visualise raw time-stamped data with high precision, InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 is a purpose-built platform designed to improve the entire developer experience. With a rapid ingestion rate up to millions of metrics per second and highly efficient compute, downsampling and compression functions, InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 is up to 100 times more powerful than non-specialised time series solutions. The platform also includes a free rate-limited tier, transparent usage-based pricing and advanced analytic capabilities which allow customers to convert data into actionable information.

"As businesses across a wide range of industries increasingly realise the importance of time series data, even as the volumes of it skyrocket, the operational challenge of collecting, processing and analyzing it becomes more and more acute. It is no surprise, then, that the enterprise appetite for managed database platforms is accelerating," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. "This is the precise challenge that InfluxDB's Cloud 2.0 was built and optimised for."

InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 provides customers with real-time observability into their systems and is able to support a wide range of customer applications. Current customer use cases include SLA-related monitoring around key business metrics for e-commerce sites and real-time monitoring of wind turbines for business insights to refine operations.

InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 also uses InfluxData's new data scripting and query language, Flux. The language can extract more complex and valuable insights from data, more precisely detect anomalies and enable real-time action with alerts and notifications. Designed with developer happiness and faster time to productivity at its core, it includes a native client library collection and pre-built dashboards and scripts for common monitoring projects such as Docker, Kubernetes, Redis and more.

