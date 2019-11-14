CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Transaktion eigene Aktien CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung 14.11.2019 / 09:09 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW PRESSEMITTEILUNG KPS Stiftung informiert über erfolgreiche Platzierung München, 14. November 2019. Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA wurde heute von der KPS Stiftung über den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Aktienverkaufs wie folgt informiert: "Wir informieren Sie darüber, dass die KPS Stiftung den Verkauf von Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat. Die KPS Stiftung hat 4.200.000 Aktien der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA an internationale institutionelle Investoren verkauft, entsprechend 4,375% der Stimmrechte. Berenberg hat die Platzierung als Sole Global Coordinator und Sole Bookrunner begleitet. Die KPS Stiftung wird mit 38,827% der Stimmrechte weiterhin größter Aktionär der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA bleiben. Über den heutigen Verkauf von Anteilen an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA und der damit einhergehenden 180-tägigen Lock-up-Periode hinaus beabsichtigt die KPS Stiftung derzeit nicht, ihre Position als Hauptanteilseigner der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA weiter zu reduzieren." Über CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen Ticketing und Live Entertainment. 2018 wurden rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die Berliner Waldbühne und das EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Im Jahr 2018 erwirtschafteten 3.141 Mitarbeiter in 21 Ländern einen Umsatz von mehr als 1,2 Milliarden Euro. 