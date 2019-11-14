Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 547030 ISIN: DE0005470306 Ticker-Symbol: EVD 
Xetra
14.11.19
10:36 Uhr
51,90 Euro
-3,65
-6,57 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,80
51,85
10:51
51,85
51,90
10:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA51,90-6,57 %