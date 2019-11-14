DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft /

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Financial report

(half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q2_201

9.pdf English:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q2_201

9.pdf



Language: English

Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Stephansplatz 12

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.doco.com



