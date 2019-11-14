Global launch except Japan and China

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) officially launched its mobile game, RO: Click H5 in global regions except for Japan and China on November 13th.

Gravity Co., Ltd. officially launched its mobile game, RO: Click H5 in global regions except for Japan and China on November 13th. RO: Click H5 is an international version of Ragnarok Click H5. The genre is a mobile action click RPG and the title is focused on making it very easy to use skills and obtain items with a simple click on the device. RO: Click H5 is now available to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. (Graphic: Business Wire)

RO: Click H5 is an international version of Ragnarok Click H5 which was launched in April in Korea. The genre is a mobile action click RPG and the title is focused on making it very easy to use skills and obtain items with a simple click on the device. This game has made additional improvements by adding tutorials and other in-game features.

Global players can enjoy RO: Click H5 in English, German, French, Indonesian, Thai, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Pre-registrations reached over 470 thousand players since the starting date, October 18th. Gravity will be rewarding players with 150 Emperiums, 5 Hyper-attack Lv1,2,3, and 50 Zeny Boxes for the event. Also, players can get an abundance of in-game items including 250 Emperiums through the 7-day log-in event.

Gravity is planning to expand their global business through not only their current titles but by internationally launching new titles as well.

RO: Click H5 is now available to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For more information on RO: Click H5, please visit www.roclickh5.com.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity was established in April 2000. During the early stages of the Korean online game industry, Gravity was the only Korean game company to be registered on the NASDAQ. Gravity has a wide range of genres of games based on Ragnarok IP, including Ragnarok Online and Mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, as of which has one of the largest user bases in the world.

