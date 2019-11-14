Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SPA ISIN: US38911N2062 Ticker-Symbol: GD8A 
Tradegate
13.11.19
14:56 Uhr
36,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,10 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,800
35,600
09:41
34,800
35,600
09:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR36,600+1,10 %