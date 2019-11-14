Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Tradegate
13.11.19
14:27 Uhr
2,020 Euro
+0,120
+6,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,870
1,970
10:30
1,850
1,950
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPROTT INC2,020+6,32 %