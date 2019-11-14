The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 November 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,018,173 shares (DKK 65,018,173) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 56,329 shares (DKK 56,329) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,074,502 shares (DKK 65,074,502) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 900 shares at DKK 31.75 · 1,100 shares at DKK 40.41 · 45,000 shares at DKK 80.55 · 500 shares at DKK 98.00 · 250 shares at DKK 210.00 · 525 shares at DKK 220.40 · 1,600 shares at DKK 225.90 · 135 shares at DKK 231.50 · 397 shares at DKK 337.40 · 275 shares at DKK 466.20 · 800 shares at DKK 623.50 · 1,500 shares at DKK 636.50 · 88 shares at DKK 815.50 · 1,150 shares at DKK 939.50 · 2,029 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 80 shares at DKK 1,424.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746435