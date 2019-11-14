SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS

Sunesis recently presented a poster on the preclinical findings of its PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. Surprisingly, researchers found that the drug was most active in cancer cell lines with mutations in the cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2A (CDKN2A) gene, with the strongest activity in melanoma, leukemia and brain cancers. Additionally, the company announced that this finding pointed to potential synergies with CDK4/6 inhibitors (such as Ibrance), which are now under investigation.

