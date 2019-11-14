Enrolment of patients in Medigene's MDG1011 Phase I/II trial continues, albeit at a slower rate than initially expected, with initial data from the first three dose cohorts expected in Q420. Following promising interim data earlier in the year, the company forecasts that top-line dendritic cell (DC) vaccine data will be presented in Q120. In expanding the clinical pipeline, Medigene has announced that MDG1021 (HA-1 targeting TCR) will start its clinical programme in H120. Partnerships continue to progress well with bluebird bio announcing that the MAGE-A4 product will enter the clinic in 2020. In addition, partner Cyotvant has announced that the first TCR (CVT-TCR-01) product candidate will focus on patients with either NY-ESO-1 expressing synovial sarcoma, MM or solid tumours, while a DC vaccine (CVT-DC-01) will be tested in patients with WT-1/PRAME expressing AML. We value Medigene at €465m (€18.94/share).

