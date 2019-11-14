Nasdaq Riga decided on November 14, 2019 to delist AS "Grobina" shares (ISIN LV0000100527, ticker GRZ1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day for AS "Grobina" shares is set to November 15, 2019. Nasdaq Riga Management Board passed the resolution pursuant to Nasdaq Riga listing and disclosure rules Article 21.4.1. Sub article 1., which stipulates that the Exchange has the right to take a decision on delisting of financial instruments of the issuer from the Exchange in case the issuer or the financial instruments issued by it do not conform to the requirements specified in the Rules. The company's insolvency process was announced by the Kurzeme District Court on October 31, 2019, and the certified administrator of the insolvency process Alvis Marga was appointed as the administrator of the insolvency proceedings of the company. More information in the company's announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius