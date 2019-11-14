STARDAY: Starday Aims to Combine Online and Offline Shopping Experiences in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Japanese e-commerce platform Starday has started to attract a lot of attention from tech giants and the Internet industry. The Starday platform has been ambitiously designed and has gained a lot of Japanese native users since its launch in Japan, gradually making a strong foothold in highly competitive e-commerce industry in Japan.

According to Jiji Press and Asahi Shimbun, this platform has gained page view of over 2 million users, the order quantity and sales volume have been growing steadily, and the platform has accumulated over 500 million yen till now.

Against the backdrop of a weak global economy, Starday has been dubbed as a dark horse in the Internet economy. The founder of Starday claimed that the personalized service and product selection on the platform will bring a unique shopping experience to Japanese customers. With the philosophy and vision of "Creating A New Life", Starday values quality and innovative shopping experience, and passes on a healthy, comfortable, simple and abstinent way of consumption. Focusing on users' core demands, Starday simplified products, package, service, as well as offline experience, and has improved the shopping experience on the e-commerce platform by providing higher-quality products and services designed for 127 million Japanese consumers.

According to a recent report, Starday has a powerful technology team and capital, which is also a big reason why Starday has been able to compete with traditional e-commerce platforms in Japan. The advanced algorithm technology and accurate product positioning facilitated Starday to grow fast, making it the "new dark horse' in e-commerce market in 2019.

Starday has a strict quality standard when it comes to product selection. All products must conform to national quality standards. Moreover, Starday owners claim that only quality goods can be sold in the platform. The stringent product quality standards guarantee good shopping experience for Japanese users. Starday ensures fast shopping experience for their consumers with their self-built 40000 square-meter overseas warehouses and signing contracts with three Japanese logistics giants (Japan Post, SAGAWA EXPRESS, and YAMATO TRANSPORT GLOBAL). The complete logistics system makes it easy for Starday to deliver quality products to customers fast.

It is expected that STARDAY will establish 500 offline experience stores in Japan in 2020 (Starday Mall). By combining online purchase experience with offline experience, Starday strives to provide customers with an interesting and convenient shopping experience.

Contact:

STARDAY

Li Sen

0371-63342202

https://www.starday.shop/

SOURCE: STARDAY

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566562/Starday-Aims-to-Combine-Online-and-Offline-Shopping-Experiences-in-Japan