Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Launches OptionsPlay to Educate Investors on Options Trading

Education program aims to strengthen options market knowledge among Nordic private investors

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced its launch of an option education program based on actionable trading ideas and content to the Nordic investment community, in partnership with OptionsPlay.

OptionsPlay provides analytics that enable users of varying experience levels to visualize options data and generate trading opportunities in different market conditions. It has been adapted by Nasdaq to reflect the Nordic trading landscape, and is now available free of charge to all private investors, who will be able to access extensive educational materials and strategic insights into the options market.

"Through our collaboration with OptionsPlay we combine an innovative platform with our unparalleled market knowledge to enable private investors to gain and extend their knowledge about options trading," says Alessandro Romani, Head of European Equity Derivatives at Nasdaq.

"The options markets provide opportunities to generate income and mitigate portfolio risk but have traditionally remained opaque to a large segment of the investment community," said Tony Zhang, Chief Strategist at OptionsPlay. "Integrating with Nasdaq helps bring options out of the shadows for a significant number of Nordic investors."

For more information, please visit www.optionsplay.se

About OptionsPlay

OptionsPlay is a financial technology firm headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Since 2015, OptionsPlay has lead innovation to financial services, with the common goal of transforming the way investors think about trading. OptionsPlay Ideas is the first product in a suite of OptionsPlay offerings rolling out over the next year. With the clear mission to transform the tools and techniques of Wall Street options traders into powerful and easy-to-use solutions for investors, financial institutions can implement OptionsPlay to generate new revenue and build stronger customer relationships. For more information visit www.optionsplay.com or contact us at info@optionsplay.com

