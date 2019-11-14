Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897791 ISIN: IT0003132476 Ticker-Symbol: ENI 
Xetra
14.11.19
11:45 Uhr
14,196 Euro
+0,018
+0,13 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,180
14,190
12:24
14,180
14,182
12:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENI
ENI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENI SPA14,196+0,13 %