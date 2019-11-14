BioPharma Credit (BPCR) has announced it has entered (alongside the BioPharma V fund) two five-year senior secured loan agreements with a total commitment of US$85m over the next 12 months (of which US$52.5m will be drawn initially). The terms of both loans are broadly in line with previous deals with a high single-digit floating interest rate, a 2% upfront fee and certain make-whole/prepayment fees. We estimate that BPCR still has at least US$344m in uncommitted cash (after excluding the recently declared dividend of US$0.0175 per share), which it aims to deploy before the end of the year.

