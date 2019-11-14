Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $27.9 Billion Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing (Fracking) Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), by Technology (Plug-and-Perforation, Sliding Sleeve, Others) Exploration & Production (E&P)

• Size of the global Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market will experience strong growth over the period 2019-2029.

• in the Asia Pacific region, China and India will drive the market as the major players of the industry are investing in this country due to low labour cost and investment

• The Baker Hughes, has been consistently investing heavy amounts on the product innovation

These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have hit the news about your industry this week. How are you and your company reacting to this news? By ordering and reading Visiongain's brand-new report today you will be fully informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/natural-gas-hydraulic-fracturing-fracking-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

By ordering and reading this report today, you will learn:

• Market Dynamics

• Market Contracts

• Competitive Landscape

• Market Size and Forecasts

Who should read this report? Directors of:

• Packaging companies

• Banks

• Finance Company

Predictions for the world market and submarkets - what's possible?

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you see individual forecasts to 2029 for submarkets:

• Early phase services

• Late phase services

• Other related services (grouped).

You also get individual forecasts for contract Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing at world level by Type:

• Horizontal

• Vertical

You also get individual forecasts for contract Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing at world level by Technology:

• Plug-And-Perforation

• Sliding Sleeve

• Others

With country-by-country focus on the markets of:

• US

• UK

• Germany

• China

• India

• Japan

• France

• Italy

• Spain

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/natural-gas-hydraulic-fracturing-fracking-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Afren

Akzo Nobel NV

Alkane

Anadarko

Ashland

Aurora Energy Resources Limited

Baker Hughes

BG Group

BP

Calfrac Well Services Ltd

Catalytic Support Systems Ltd

CELTIQUE ENERGIE

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

COASTAL OIL AND GAS

ConocoPhillips

Cuadrilla

Cuadrilla Resources

Cuadrilla Resources Ltd

DART ENERGY

Devon Energy

Encana

Energi Oil

EnQuest

Exxon Mobil

Halliburton

Hardy Oil & Gas

IGAG Energy

Ineos

InfraStrata

Magellan

Perenco

Rathlin Energy

ReachCSG

Schlumberger

Shale Energy PLC

Southwestern Energy Co.

Star Energy

Superior Energy

Superior Well Services

Tamboran Resources Limited

Third Energy Holdings Limited

TRICAN

United Oilfield Services

Venture Global LNG

Weatherford International

Williams Energy

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Oil & Gas Automation & Control (A&C) Systems: World Market 2019-2029

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast 2019-2029

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029

Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2018-2028

Oil Refineries Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg