Insider powering brands like Estee Lauder, Carrefour and Decathlon is planning to invest €120M in Europe within the next 8 years

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , a Sequoia-backed Growth Management Platform, already trusted by 600+ top brands globally, including Estee Lauder, Carrefour , and Decathlon, Samsung , IKEA , Singapore Airlines , MediaMarkt , UNIQLO, New Balance , CNN , Yves Rocher , Renault, and L'Oréal is accelerating its global expansion with its latest entry: France. Insider, today announced the opening of its new office in Paris and the appointment of Philippe Peyresaubes as the new Southern Europe Director.

"Following our expansion in Europe, including London, Warsaw, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Helsinki; having reached 500+ people across 24 different offices serving 600+ global brands, we are planning to cement our presence in Southern Europe in the upcoming months by expanding further into Spain, Italy and France" said Kubilay Sengun, Managing Director EMEA, Insider.

Speaking on behalf of our 6-founder team, we are committed to investing 120M Euros in Europe within the next 8 years. In the upcoming months, we will strictly focus on hiring top talent in the region and partnering with leading French brands across industries to accelerate their digital growth through more mindful and individualized experiences across web, mobile web, app, messaging and other channels" said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder & CEO, Insider.

Insider's successful new category, which hit the market following a Series B investment led by Sequoia Capital in 2018, is an integrated Growth Management Platform backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning that helps leading global brands to drive digital growth. Offering features that cover all stages of the sales funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, to Retention and Revenue. Growth Management Platform (GMP) relies on a unified data layer, that helps brands and customers come closer together, creating mindful personalizations across all digital channels, fostering customer loyalty and brand growth.

Insider is also appointing Philippe Peyresaubes as its new Director for Southern Europe, who brings years of experience in the industry, having previously established multiple technology businesses in Europe such as Qubit, Gigya, Bazaarvoice, and Successfactors.

"Insider's Growth Management Platform (GMP) technology can solve a lot of the challenges faced by European brands when it comes to offering meaningful omnichannel experiences to their customers. Its easy-to-use platform will empower marketing teams to optimize their acquisition strategies and personalized customer journeys across the entire sales funnel. We will be hiring a team of experts in France, Spain, and Italy to support our local partners."

Insider technology is already powering the digital experience for more than 600 top global brands, including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines , Carrefour , Estee Lauder, Virgin , Toyota , Yves Rocher , New Balance , IKEA , Samsung , Newsweek , Media Markt , Nissan , AVIS, Allianz, BBVA, Dominos, Avon , and CNN .

The positioning in the region reinforces Insider's distinctive local account management strategy, that offers regional brands around-the-clock support but it also creates a unique opportunity for new companies to experiment with Insider's unique technology and world-class support.

About Insider

Meet Insider, the first integrated Growth Management Platform (GMP).

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Insider Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, messaging, email, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Paris, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Wellington, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxemburg, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider has been named a "Cool Vendor" in the report titled " Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing " by Gartner, Inc. and recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid? for Mobile Marketing in 2019.

Also, Insider was listed as one of Europe's 100 Hottest Startups by WIRED Magazine in 2018 and won Red Herring Top 100 Europe in 2017. CrunchBase has recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three women CEOs outside of the US.