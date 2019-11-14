Forrester's UK Customer Experience Index 2019 Reveals Brands Improving in CX Quality But There Is Stagnation At The Top

Even the top performing brands in the UK are not real CX leaders; To stand out from competitors, brands must focus on emotions to build loyalty

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester's 2019 UK Customer Experience Index (CX Index ), released at the Forrester CX Forum in London today, revealed that overall customer experience has improved in the UK. Four out of the five industry frontrunners are the same as last year, although none saw a significant increase in score. An analysis of the UK results also indicated that the real driver of brand loyalty is not effectiveness or ease, but emotion.

Forrester's CX Index score measures how successfully a company delivers customer experiences that create and sustain loyalty. Based on a survey of more than 9,050 UK online adult consumers, Forrester's CX Index measures and ranks 36 UK brands across five industries (banking, auto/home insurance, wireless providers, digital retailers, and multichannel retailers) to identify how well a brand's customer experience strengthens the loyalty of its customers.

Tesco Mobile claimed this year's overall top spot, deposing three-time top performer Nationwide Building Society, which fell to number four in 2019. Amazon climbed back to number one in the digital retailer industry. At an industry level wireless service provider had the highest CX Index score, while multichannel banks performed the poorest.

Of the 36 brands, 17 gained points whilst none declined significantly. The percentage of good scores increased from 11% to 31%, decreasing the percentage of OK scores. What's more, this broad trend crossed industries: In four of the five industries in the Index, at least half of the brands improved.

"Although the overall customer experience quality has improved, no brand has risen to the top of the ranking and continued to improve, which would be the mark of a true CX leader," said Joana van den Brink-Quintanilha, Principal Analyst at Forrester.

The report also states that brands wanting to break away from their competitors should focus on emotion to achieve CX leadership. An experience that makes customers feel happy, respected or valued is proven to have a bigger influence on their brand loyalty than effectiveness or ease in almost every industry.

Below is a list of all the brands across each industry based on the rankings:

Auto/home insurance: Liverpool Victoria, Direct Line, Aviva, Admiral / Diamond / Elephant.co.uk, and AA.

Multichannel banks: Nationwide Building Society, Santander, HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Bank, Barclays Bank, and Halifax.

Digital retailers: Amazon, eBay, Very.co.uk, and ASOS.

Multichannel retailers: John Lewis, Argos, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, Boots, Tesco, Debenhams, Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Primark, Co-op Food, H&M, and Tesco.

Wireless service providers: Tesco Mobile, 3 (Three), O2, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Mobile

About Forrester's CX

Index Forrester's CX Index methodology helps CX leaders grow revenue faster, drive higher brand preference, and charge more for their products. Forrester's CX Index helps brands identify the key drivers of a positive CX for their customers to prioritize efforts. Even a minor improvement to a brand's customer experience quality can add tens of millions of dollars of revenue by reducing customer churn and increasing share of wallet. Additionally, superior CX leads to reduced service costs and lowers the cost of customer acquisition through word of mouth.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq:?FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups,?learning?offerings,?and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

