The "The Central and Eastern Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile service revenue will account for 67% of the total telecoms service revenue in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in 2024. 5G revenue is expected to account for around 41% of the total mobile service revenue by 2024. Fixed broadband and specialist business service revenue will be crucial for revenue growth in the fixed segment.

Both revenue streams will increase at a similar CAGR of 2.6% between 2018 and 2024. Fixed network operators will be looking for opportunities to reduce infrastructure costs, and fibre network roll-outs will continue across the region.

This Report and Associated Data Annex Provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for CEE, as a whole and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Forecasts are informed by on-the-ground regional market experts from topic-led research programmes and the consulting division, as well as external interviews. In addition to the robust set of historical data, the forecasts draw on a unique and in-house modelling tool, which applies a rigorous methodology (reconciliation of different sources, standard definitions, top-down and bottom-up modelling).

Geographical coverage

Region modelled

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Key performance indicators

Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed and mobile voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Revenue

Mobile

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary and recommendations

Telecoms service revenue growth will be driven by the demand for data and the monetisation of network investments

The rate of telecoms retail revenue growth mainly depends on LTE network expansions, NGA network investments and fixed broadband service takeup

Geographical coverage: the share of NGA connections will increase to 84%, and the 4G/5G share of mobile connections will exceed 85% in 2024

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

Key recommendations for telecoms operators

Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: the pace of economic growth may start to fall in CEE

Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each Central and Eastern Europe market

Market overview: fixed broadband and mobile handset data services will remain the largest areas for revenue growth

Mobile: the total number of mobile connections will decline by 2024 due to market saturation and migration from multi-SIM prepaid plans to contract services

Mobile: penetration in CEE will plateau, mainly due to market saturation

Mobile: mobile ARPU will increase in CEE, stimulated by LTE expansions and the associated increase in data usage

Mobile: the outlook for mobile ARPU and handset revenue is positive thanks to increasing LTE-A coverage and the growing adoption of contract subscriptions

Fixed: over 60% of households in CEE will have an active NGA broadband connection in 2024

Fixed: NGA network roll-outs and attractive bundled offers will support broadband household penetration growth across the region

Fixed: increasing broadband household penetration and NGA service takeup will help operators to maintain reasonably stable ASPU levels

Fixed: the increasing coverage of high-speed broadband networks will help operators to maintain broadband revenue growth

Specialist business services: operators' business services revenue growth will slow down towards the end of the forecast

IoT: the largest share of IoT revenue in CEE will come from the automotive sector

Pay TV: traditional services will account for the majority of pay-TV revenue growth in CEE, but operator OTT revenue will grow rapidly, while that from DTH declines

Individual country forecasts

Czech Republic: the expected entry of a fourth mobile player will cause mobile revenue to decline slightly from 2022 onwards

Czech Republic: fixed-wireless will remain the most popular fixed broadband technology, but the number of fibre subscribers will grow rapidly

Czech Republic: the mobile market is relatively uncompetitive but this is likely to change following the introduction of a new mobile operator

Czech Republic: forecast changes

Poland: fixed broadband revenue will increase, but the total market revenue growth will be limited by strong competition in the mobile segment

Poland: operators' investments in NGA networks will slow down towards the end of the forecast period

Poland: investments in infrastructure will allow operators to maintain ASPUlevels despite the high competitive pressure

Poland: forecast changes

Russia: strong revenue growth from mobile connectivity and fixed broadband will help to offset declining revenue from legacy services

Russia: the NGA share of all broadband connections will reach 95% by 2024

Russia: mobile and broadband revenue will grow modestly due to enhancements in service quality and favourable macroeconomic conditions

Russia: forecast changes

Turkey: mobile data usage will be the major driver of revenue growth, followed by broadband services

Turkey: the high mobile ASPU will be maintained due to growth in the take up of mobile data services

Turkey: increasing fibre household penetration and expanding LTE network coverage will help to maintain the high broadband and mobile ASPU

Turkey: forecast changes

Methodology

The forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rgaea

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005320/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900