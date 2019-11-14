Astralis Group A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 9 December 2019. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Astralis Group A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 2 December 2019 at 18:00 CET at the latest. Name: Astralis Group ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061155785 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ASTGRP ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 53,966,480 shares Maximum: 56,759,777 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 40694072 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 184125 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ---------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure ---------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=746442