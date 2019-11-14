DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-11-14 / 11:02
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Berichte/2019/Q3_2019_Quartalsbericht_de_14112019_Online.pdf
English:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Berichte/eng_2019/Q3_2019_Quartalsbericht_en_14112019_Online.pdf
2019-11-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
End of News DGAP News Service
912887 2019-11-14
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 14, 2019 05:02 ET (10:02 GMT)
