Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q3

German:

https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I

nvestoren/Berichte/2019/Q3_2019_Quartalsbericht_de_14112019_Online.pdf

English:

https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I

nvestoren/Berichte/eng_2019/Q3_2019_Quartalsbericht_en_14112019_Online.pdf



Language: English

Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

1040 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com



