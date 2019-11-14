Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890447 ISIN: AT0000938204 Ticker-Symbol: MYM 
Tradegate
14.11.19
12:06 Uhr
117,40 Euro
+3,80
+3,35 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,20
117,60
12:08
117,00
117,40
12:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG117,40+3,35 %