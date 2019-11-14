Panther Metals PLC - Result of General Meeting

14 November 2019

Panther Metals plc

("Panther" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Panther Metals plc (NEX: PALM) announces that at the General Meeting held today, the resolution put to shareholders regarding the Share Capital Consolidation (the "Consolidation") as set out in the Circular sent to shareholders on 23 October 2019 was duly passed.

The terms of the Consolidation are that every 20 Existing Ordinary Shares of no par value in the capital of the Company will be consolidated into 1 New Ordinary Share of no par value in the capital of the Company. The record date for the Consolidation is 12 November 2019 and the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market on 20 November 2019 ("Admission"). At that time, on Admission, the Company will have 33,513,302 New Ordinary Share in issue.

The total number of voting rights in the Company after the Consolidation will therefore be 33,513,302, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Upon Admission, the New Ordinary Shares will trade under ISIN: IM00BKDM2T52 and SEDOL: BKDM2T5 with TIDM: PALM

Each shareholder's percentage holding in the total issued share capital of the Company immediately before and after the implementation of the Share Consolidation will (save in respect of fractional entitlements) remain unchanged. The New Ordinary Shares will have the same rights, including voting and dividend rights, as the Existing Ordinary Shares.

With effect from Admission, share certificates in respect of the Existing Ordinary Shares will cease to be valid and it is expected that share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares will be dispatched on 22 November 2019 to shareholders who hold their shares in certificated form. Shareholders who held their Existing Ordinary Shares in CREST will have the New Ordinary Shares to which they are entitled automatically credited to their CREST accounts at approximately 8.00 a.m. (London time) today (or as soon as practicable thereafter).

Panther confirms that the shares currently held by its directors and their connected persons will also be consolidated with effect from Admission, but that their relevant percentage interests following consolidation will remain the same as those prior to consolidation (subject to any fractional entitlements resulting from the Share Consolidation). Their expected interests in the New Ordinary Shares in the Company following consolidation will be as follows:

Name Director/PDMR Number of New Ordinary Shares following Consolidation Dr Kerim Sener Non-Executive Chairman 1,730,795 Mitchell Smith Chief Executive Officer 41,667 Darren Hazelwood Non-Executive Director 3,443,333 Nicolas O'Reilly Non-Executive Director 333,333 Simon Rothschild Non-Executive Director 333,333

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.