Ben Sherman announces iconic British photographer Rankin will shoot the upcoming Ben Sherman x Team GB campaign. Earlier this year, Ben Sherman signed a multi-year agreement to design the opening ceremony looks for Team GB launching with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as a line of lifestyle apparel for retail including outerwear, shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, belts, optical frames, and kidswear.

Rankin's imagery has become synonymous with contemporary iconography. With a portfolio that ranges from portraiture to documentary, his list of notable subjects includes Kendall Jenner, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and HRH The Queen, to name a few.

The Team GB x Ben Sherman campaign will be shot by Rankin in the UK and feature the official Ben Sherman retail collection styled on Team GB's Tokyo 2020 athletes. The campaign will launch with an exciting omnichannel marketing strategy this spring, with more details to be released.

Rankin said of the partnership, "I am thrilled to be a part of something as meaningful as an Olympic campaign for Team GB. To collaborate with the iconic brand, Ben Sherman, is even more special. And to be honest, I am the most excited to work with these athletes. They are amazing individuals and I am honored to photograph them."

Closing the year with the recent Draper's nomination for British Mainstream Brand Of The Year 2019, Ben Sherman's Global SVP of Brand Management Talbot Logan, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are delighted and honored about our partnership with Rankin and his team as it relates to the Team GB x Ben Sherman campaign. Rankin's concept for the campaign brought together perfectly the Ben Sherman collection and Team GB's larger message. Having Great Britain's best athletes photographed by not only one of Britain's but one of the world's most preeminent creative minds is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Ben Sherman was a legend in his own right. Often described as 'always embracing the new and the different'; he constantly searched for the very best. Born Arthur Benjamin Sugarman, he began his career making shirts for other designers, it wasn't long before his creative flair took over and he started designing his own shirts. By 1963 Ben Sherman was ready to launch his own clothing line. For fifty-six years the iconic Ben Sherman shirt and brand has been adopted by almost every seminal youth culture and style movement, it is still revered and worn by style leaders of today. Now a global lifestyle brand, Ben Sherman and the original Oxford shirt still remains a modern icon, there is simply nothing quite like an original Ben Sherman shirt.

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce.

