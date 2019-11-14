The global diabetic neuropathy drugs market size will grow by USD 866.72 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by mechanism of action (calcium channel alpha-2-delta ligand, SNRIs and TCAs, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Vendor Landscape
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., and Shionogi Co., Ltd. hold a favorable position in the global market.
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED newest product offerings include:
- Tarlige: It is used to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.
- VIMPAT Dry syrup: It is used to treat partial onset seizures in epilepsy patients with or without secondary generalization in Japan.
Eli Lilly and Company is another leading vendor in the diabetic neuropathy drugs market sphere. In line with the global diabetic neuropathy drugs market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- CYMBALTA: It is used to treat neuropathic pain.
- Taltz (ixekizumab): It is used for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis.
Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is another leading vendor in the diabetic neuropathy drugs market. In line with the global diabetic neuropathy drugs market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- NUCYNTA: It is an opioid analgesic used to treat diabetic neuropathy pain.
KEY TOPICS COVERED:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANISM OF ACTION
- Market segmentation by mechanism of action
- Comparison by mechanism of action
- Calcium channel alpha-2-delta ligand Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SNRIs and TCAs Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by mechanism of action
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Market trends
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005318/en/
