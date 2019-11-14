The global diabetic neuropathy drugs market size will grow by USD 866.72 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by mechanism of action (calcium channel alpha-2-delta ligand, SNRIs and TCAs, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Vendor Landscape

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., and Shionogi Co., Ltd. hold a favorable position in the global market.

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED newest product offerings include:

Tarlige: It is used to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.

VIMPAT Dry syrup: It is used to treat partial onset seizures in epilepsy patients with or without secondary generalization in Japan.

Eli Lilly and Company is another leading vendor in the diabetic neuropathy drugs market sphere. In line with the global diabetic neuropathy drugs market, the company's newest product offerings include:

CYMBALTA: It is used to treat neuropathic pain.

Taltz (ixekizumab): It is used for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is another leading vendor in the diabetic neuropathy drugs market. In line with the global diabetic neuropathy drugs market, the company's newest product offerings include:

NUCYNTA: It is an opioid analgesic used to treat diabetic neuropathy pain.

