Intellifluence's Major Overhaul of its Influencer Campaign Process Leads to a Spike in Demand for Bloggers

Thanks to the Radical Redesign, Brands Can All Start Campaigns that Fixate on a Specific Goal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence, is pleased to announce that the company's recent and radical redesign of its influencer campaign process has caused a definite increase in demand for more bloggers.

To learn more about Intellifluence and/or to join for free, please visit https://intellifluence.com/influencers.

As Sinkwitz noted, he and the team at Intellifluence realize that not every brand is the same and not every data field pertains to everyone who uses their services. This knowledge inspired them to completely revise how Intellifluence gathers campaign information.

Not only will the redesign of the influence campaign allow those campaigns to get set up more quickly than before, Sinkwitz said after finishing the setup process, it will now suggest recommended influencers to pitch.

"After evaluating the data coming in from both our front facing campaign wizard as well as our in-app campaign setup process, we realized that we could be making life easier for brands by helping them start all campaigns by fixating on a specific goal," Sinkwitz noted, adding that these goals can be as varied as product reviews on Instagram that yield sales and service reviews by technology bloggers that improve search rankings.

"We will then walk them through the details required to maximize the success of that campaign."

For those who have the old-style campaigns up and running and are pleased with the way they are going, Sinkwitz assures everyone that they can continue to use them through the end of the year.

Sinkwitz said he and everyone at Intellifluence are excited about the significant changes they made to the campaign process, as well as how quickly it has caught on.

"For influencers, this is going to result in cleaner and tighter pitches because the campaign process will be helping guide companies into focusing on a single network at a time with a single goal; when you get pitched it'll be at an improved relevancy," he said.

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over two years, over 65,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of over $3 Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

