Technavio has been monitoring the global bioreactors market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005331/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bioreactors market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Bioreactors Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Biopharmaceutical companies, Research institutes, and Contract research organizations), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growing demand for single-use bioreactors. In addition, the emergence of start-ups and continuous technological advances by existing players are anticipated to further boost the growth of the bioreactors market.

Single-use bioreactors are gaining prominence over stainless steel bioreactors as they are easy to set up for continuous processing. They can also be easily converted to fit the requirements of the continuous processing operation in a fed-batch manufacturing process. In addition, these reactors eliminate the need for piping infrastructure and utility, which in turn, minimizes the maintenance cost. Thus, the growing demand for single-use bioreactors is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Bioreactors Market Companies:

Danaher

Danaher is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers iCELLis Bioreactor, which provides excellent cell growth conditions for adherent cells.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Healthcare Systems, Life Sciences, and Healthcare Digital. The company offers Xcellerex XDR 10 single-use stirred-tank bioreactor product for use in small-scale production.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and has business operations under various business segments, namely Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers Mobius Single-use Bioreactors product for use in adherent cell culture applications.

Sartorius

Sartorius is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products Services. The company offers ambr 15 cell culture product and has introduced a new mini bioreactor vessel for the optimal growth of adherent cells on microcarriers.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers Open Architecture Single-Use Bioreactors and Integrated Single-Use Bioreactors.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bioreactors End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Biopharmaceutical companies

Research institutes

Contract research organizations

Bioreactors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), product (bags and mixers, bioreactors and fermenters, filtration devices and sampling systems, bioprocess containers, and other products), application (mAb production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and other applications), and end-user (pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutions).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005331/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com