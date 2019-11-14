The global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size will grow by USD 62.67 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by service (CRO and CMO) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Vendor Landscape

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, Inc, IQVIA, Lonza, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Charles River, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Consort Medical, ICON plc, and LUPIN a favorable position in the global market.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is one of the leading vendors in thepharmaceutical CRAM market sphere. The company'snewest product offerings include:

CMO: This offering includes the manufacturing of human pharmaceutical products, animal pharmaceutical products, and biopharmaceuticals on a contract basis for other vendors.

Semintra 10 mg/ml oral solution: It was launched in September 2018 for the treatment of hypertension in cats.

Catalent is another leading vendor in the pharmaceutical CRAM market sphere. In line with the market, the company's newest product offerings include:

CDAM: This offering includes clinical research services for biological drugs, and the manufacture and commercialization of drug substances, formulations, and packaging.

IQVIA is another leading vendor in the pharmaceutical CRAM market. In line with the market, the company's newest product offerings include:

CRO: The company conducts research in preclinical and clinical stages for various indications. It also undertakes technology development research for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, consumer health companies, and device and diagnostic companies.

E360 Genomics: The company launched a privacy-preserving technology platform in March 2019.

KEY TOPICS COVERED:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

CMO Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CRO Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent, Inc

IQVIA

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

