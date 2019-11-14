Exadime, LLC Announces the Launch of their Innovative and User-Friendly Cloud Address Book

The Contact Management System Can Help People to Easily Manage and Share their Contacts

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / The founders of Exadime, LLC, a U.S.-based IT company formed under the laws of New Jersey, are pleased to announce the launch of their innovative new Cloud Address Book.

To learn more about the new Cloud Address Book and its many helpful features, please check out https://www.exadime.net/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that as peoples' contact lists grow in size, it can become really challenging to skim through dozens, if not hundreds or even thousands of names to find the right person at the right time.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch the Cloud Address Book and provide people with a Contact Management System that is easy to use, intuitive and helps people to easily find the contact information they need from an online address book.

"This product comes with many distinct features that you may not find elsewhere," the spokesperson noted, adding that the web address book includes a contact with photo option, contact history, CSV data import or export, groups, sub groups, multiple address books, contact mapping across groups and address books, contact sharing, geodata auto fill, and much more.

"The user interface is the simplest among you come across."

In addition, the address book software makes address label printing, including custom label printing on high quality custom address labels, extremely easy and quick. People can use available Avery templates to design and print the Avery labels that they need for things like business letters, party invitations and more.

Because the new Cloud Address Book is completely web based, it does not require any time-consuming or confusing installation, and can be used 24/7.

From people who would like to find a friend's contact info to business owners who need to access their extensive contact list quickly and easily, the Cloud Address Book is a one stop contact finding shop.

People who are interested in trying the new contact management software can choose from a number of different plans: one that is free, as well as a Bronze, Gold, Platinum and Diamond option.

About Exadime, LLC:

Exadime, LLC is an US based IT company formed under the law of New Jersey State. They are a team of professionals dedicated to make things easier and simpler in everyone's lives. As a part of this goal, they have built a Cloud Address Book, also known as a Contact Management System, to manage and share contacts. For more information, please visit https://www.exadime.net/.

Exadime, LLC

30 Knightsbridge Road, Suite 525

Piscataway, NJ 08854

Contact:

Naveen Avvaru

admin@exadime.com

8443923463

SOURCE: Exadime, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566561/Exadime-LLC-Announces-the-Launch-of-their-Innovative-and-User-Friendly-Cloud-Address-Book