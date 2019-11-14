SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Facilities Management Industry Procurement Intelligence Report.

The rapid adoption rate of web-based technological platforms, an increasing number of multinational projects, and the alliance between integrated facilities management (IFM) vendors and IT and telecom companies are some of the prominent factors that will contribute towards the spend growth of the facilities management industry through 2023.

Currently, the US claims over 65% of the share in the facilities management industry. The growing demand from the manufacturing and healthcare industries and the concentration of integrated service providers will widen the growth prospects for facilities management suppliers in the US. Meanwhile, the growing focus on real-time monitoring of processes, high utilization of resources, and increasing stringency of government regulations on waste management will draw more investments from organizations in Europe into the facilities management industry.

Key Findings:

The increasing demand for healthcare facility management services is a top volume driver expected to impact pricing. The increase in demand for facilities management from the healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as the rise in the outsourcing of facility management services by hospitals and nursing homes among others to reduce the cost of operation.

The price trends indicate a substantial hike in buyers' procurement expenditure in the facilities management industry. One of the highly-implemented strategies to address this excess procurement spend is to partner with suppliers who have data management and analytical capabilities. These capabilities will play fundamental roles in determining the demand and the subsequent procurement of a wide range of services. Buyers will be facilitated with better maintenance planning, budget forecasting, and seamless execution of long-term category planning activities.

The global facilities management industry suppliers base is currently dominated by diversified suppliers. Such suppliers are leveraging their profit margins and are attracting buyers by offering a wide service portfolio and value-added services such as sustainability audits.

Other key topics covered in this report are:

Facilities management industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the facilities management industry

Regional spend opportunity for facilities management suppliers

Facilities management suppliers cost structure

Facilities management suppliers selection criteria

Facilities management suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the facilities management industry

