Tukatech Launches "TUKATALKS" Podcast Featuring Fashion Industry Experts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tukatech, a leading fashion technology solutions provider launched a web show and podcast dedicated to the sharing of fashion industry expertise. The series, called "TUKATALKS," will feature discussions between experienced apparel professionals. Each episode will cover topics at the center of apparel industry conversations including fashion business trends, best practices, and success and learnings.

TUKATALKS is hosted by Ram Sareen, Founder and Chairman for Tukatech, a fashion technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, USA and New Delhi, India. In his 50 years in the garment industry, Sareen has worn hats as diverse as the business itself. In addition to being the top expert in bra manufacturing, he is well-versed in the complexities of men's suit tailoring, and everything in between. Sareen is also credited with bringing digital pattern-making to several countries.

As a gift to the apparel industry, TUKATALKS will be freely available on various medium. Sareen explains, "The difference between information and knowledge is hard to separate. You can't live long enough to make all your own mistakes. We've invited knowledgeable people to share what they've learned so those new to the industry can start with an advantage."

Ilse Metchek, President of California Fashion Association (CFA), hopes TUKATALKS will be a valuable resource for fashion businesses saying, "The purpose of learning about the apparel industry is not to repeat what's been done. What we can learn from knowing the history is that we must move forward. No one has ever succeeded who has stood still."

Marta Miller, Co-founder of Lefty Production Co., thinks TUKATALKS is an important learning opportunity for apparel professionals. She says, "I believe people in the fashion industry don't ask for help enough. I'm a huge believer in mentors, and there's been no more impactful mentor in my own life and business than Ram Sareen. To have the opportunity to listen to him converse with the people he's curated in his life is the best schooling possible."

The show is billed as a place where "fashion industry experts share real-world knowledge gained through hands-on experience." TUKATALKS guests come from all facets of the fashion industry. The trailer highlights Metchek, Miller, and several other notable apparel professionals are scheduled to appear in future episodes.

TUKATALKS full episodes and clips will be released in video format on the TUKATALKS YouTube channel, and the audio will be made available on popular podcast platforms. Those who wish to have new episodes delivered directly to their email inbox upon release can subscribe to the TUKATALKS email list, or follow @tukatalks on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for shorter clips and episode announcements.

About TUKATALKS: TUKATALKS is the show where fashion industry experts share real-world knowledge gained through hands-on experience. To join the conversation visit: https://tukatech.com/tukatalks/

CONTACT: tukateam@tukatech.com