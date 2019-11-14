Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Stuttgart
14.11.19
11:08 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,080
+0,21 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,460
38,760
15:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.11.2019 | 13:41
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to Present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Millicom to Present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg, 14 November 2019 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A.'s Senior EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Tim Pennington, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, November 14th at approximately 4:35 pm CET (10:35 am ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/111319a_js/?entity=23_WWTS42D

A replay of the presentation will be available on Millicom's website.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicomsets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicomoperating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • MIC_PR_Millicom to Present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference_111419 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cb4aae29-74e6-4ad1-95dd-38d220e59cb3)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)