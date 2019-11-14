Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to Present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Millicom to Present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg, 14 November 2019 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A.'s Senior EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Tim Pennington, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, November 14th at approximately 4:35 pm CET (10:35 am ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/111319a_js/?entity=23_WWTS42D

A replay of the presentation will be available on Millicom's website.

