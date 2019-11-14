Turkcell expects an annual revenue growth of 13%-16%, an EBITDA margin of 39%-42% and an EBIT margin of 18%-21% in the next three years.

At London meeting, the company detailed its plans in strategic focus areas, digital services, digital business solutions and techfin.

Targets include enlarging the subscriber base in Turkey by 1 million per year until 2022, generating 2.5 billion TL standalone revenue from digital services by 2022, being number one ICT provider in Turkey, and reaching 17 million monthly active users and 41 billion TL volume at Paycell.

The Company pursues value creating opportunities and aims to actively manage its portfolio of businesses.

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) Senior Management hosted the Capital Markets Day 2019 that consisted of presentations on the company's financials, operations and strategic focus areas for the next 3 years. At the event, Turkcell informed analysts, investors and journalists about the further development of the company's strategy and targets.

Turkcell Senior Management hosted the Capital Markets Day 2019 that consisted of presentations on the company's financials, operations and strategic focus areas for the next 3 years. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the event, the company announced its targets for 2020-2022 as revenue growth of 13%-16%, an EBITDA margin of 39%-42% and an EBIT margin of 18%-21%. The leading digital telco in the region will focus on enlarging its subscriber base by 1 million per year, accelerating digital service revenues, expanding its ICT solutions for corporates and providing new techfin solutions for the period ahead. The company also announced its revised 2019 guidance. Accordingly, revenue growth is expected at around 18%; EBITDA margin increased to the 41%-42% range and operational capex over sales of around 18%. The company also disclosed an EBIT margin guidance for 2019 at 20%-21%.

Turkcell's key strategic areas to power sustainable growth

"At Turkcell, we pursue sustainable growth across multiple fronts with our life-enhancing digital services, the leading techfin offering and end-to-end integrated ICT solutions," says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "Our proven success in customer-focused campaigns and continuous expansion of services attracted over half a million customers in the last quarter. As we move forward, we will continue to strive for added-value business opportunities with our digital services, ICT and techfin services and help achieve our targets towards sustainable success in the future."

Leading digital services and ICT solutions provider

Combining its telco and OTT abilities, Turkcell provides top-notch features and an integrated experience through its digital services that allow users to do more. Turkcell will accelerate digital service performance in the upcoming period and ensure standalone growth at large, backed by its state-of-the-art infrastructure. The company targets generating 2.5 billion TL standalone revenue from digital services by 2022.

Regarding its second strategic focus area, Turkcell will continue to provide end-to-end ICT solutions for corporates, having become their trusted partner during their journey of digital transformation. By 2022, the company will have boosted overall corporate business with multiplay focus, and targets becoming the leading ICT solution provider in Turkey.

The company's techfin services, a key focus area, continue to expand as lifestyle SuperApp becomes more popular, new agreements with key accounts are established and regulation becomes more supportive. Turkcell will reach a wider customer base with a complete portfolio of solutions in the field, and targets reaching 17 million monthly active Paycell users, 41 billion TL annual transaction volume by 2022.

"We are at the monetization phase of 4.5G, as evidenced by our free cash flow generation of 1.5 billion TL in the first nine months of 2019. As Turkcell Finance, we will continue our prudent financial management practices, and actively manage our portfolio to crystallize hidden values within the Group." says Osman Yilmaz, Group CFO.

