14 November 2019 Genel Energy plc Genel Energy plc advises that it has received the notification set out below from Bilgin Grup Dogal Gaz A.S., pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. -ends- 1a. Identity of the Genel Energy plc issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bilgin Grup Dogal Gaz A.S. City and country of Ankara, Turkey registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 13/11/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 14/11/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting Total of Total rights rights both in % number of attached to through (8.A + 8.B) voting shares financial rights of (total of 8. instruments issuer A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting 20.009372% 0.0000% 20.009372% 277,670,367 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 19.901330% 0.0000% 19.901330% previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B55Q3P39 55,560,097 20.009372% SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial date Conversion rights that may be instrument Period acquired if the o instrument is f v o exercised/converted. t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of date Conversion of financ Period voting o ial rights f instru settlement ment v o t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation X is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financia notifiable l threshold instrume nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Bilgin Grup 20.009372% 0.0000% 20.009372% Dogal Gaz A.S. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Date of completion 14.11.2019 ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 29148 EQS News ID: 912975 End of Announcement EQS News Service

