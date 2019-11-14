Profession's first modular tax preparation, compliance workflow management solution helps firm offer staff better work/life balance, improve efficiency productivity, and enhance client services

In the first profile in its series showcasing future-ready firms that are achieving peak performance by embracing digital transformation, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting spotlights BWC Associates, Inc., a firm founded 20 years ago in San Antonio, Texas that offers accounting, business and individual tax, as well as estate and trust tax services to a broad range of clients.

When deciding how to modernize its operations to offer partners and staff better work/life balance, improve productivity and enhance its client services, BWC Associates, Inc. chose CCH Axcess the tax and accounting profession's first modular, cloud-based tax preparation, compliance and firm management solution built from the ground up for all of its tax preparation needs. Its integrated central database offers a single point of access from anywhere, at any time to handle all tasks associated with the tax process from return preparation and compliance to file storage and practice management.

"CCH Axcess gives us a lot of flexibility and allows us to see everything in one place, which helps keep us better organized across all client engagements," said Kylene Carse, CPA, Managing Partner at BWC Associates, Inc. "Being able to see everything that's going on, whether it's client data or the projects, and having seamless integration between the different modules has been a really great way to keep us all productive and on the same page."

The firm migrated from the CCH ProSystem fx Tax on-premise solution to the full, cloud-based CCH Axcess platform, including CCH Axcess Tax, CCH Axcess Document, CCH Axcess Portal, CCH Axcess Practice, and CCH Axcess Workstream modules. The ability to enter client data only once and have it spread across all documents, to work on projects from anywhere, at any time, and to connect and collaborate with clients in real time, are just a few of the reasons BWC Associates, Inc. chose to make the switch.

"Earlier this fall, the Houston Astros were playing at home in the League Championship Series, so my husband and I wanted to take our kids to see the game, but it was just two days before a filing deadline," said Carse. "The cloud-based CCH Axcess suite allowed me to work from our car the whole way down to Houston, go to the game, and then work the whole way back on the next day. I had a good time with the kids but still got about 10 returns done in the process. It's been a huge freedom for us to be able to do what we love personally, but also continue to work and provide for our clients."

CCH Axcess is the accountant's indispensable platform for work/life balance, productivity and efficiency, talent acquisition and retention, and improved customer experience. Its adoption is growing across the profession as Peak Performing Firms embrace integrated cloud solutions, built to work the way they do.

"As technology renders the world an increasingly digital experience, exceptional client relationships and services will be key differentiators between firms," said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "To achieve peak performance and enable long-term success, firms will need to fully embrace digital transformation and modernize so they can attract top talent, strengthen client relationships, and build more efficient workflows to drive higher productivity."

Watch this short video to learn more about why BWC Associates, Inc. chose the award-winning CCH Axcess platform to be more efficient, increase staff productivity, and strike the right work/life balance for its employees. To hear additional stories from firms that are achieving peak performance with CCH Axcess, please click here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005158/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com