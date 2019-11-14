Technavio has been monitoring the global endometrial ablation devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 294.14 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005392/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global endometrial ablation devices market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Analysis Report by Technology (Radiofrequency ablation, Hysteroscopic ablation, Hydrothermal ablation, Thermal balloon ablation, and Others), by End-User (Clinics, ASCs, and Hospitals), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by market expansion in emerging economies. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to further boost the growth of the endometrial ablation devices market.

Growing investments in the private healthcare sector in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil are driving the demand for endometrial ablation devices. The adoption of these devices is further increasing due to rising awareness about healthcare devices among people, growing per capita income, and increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders. Consequently, many vendors are encouraged to expand their business in these countries to boost their market share and enhance market presence. This is expected to increase the adoption of endometrial ablation devices and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Companies:

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers Genesys HTA System, Symphion Tissue Removal System, and Resectr Tissue Resection Device.

Hologic

Hologic is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company offers NovaSure Endometrial Ablation, MyoSure LITE device, and MyoSure XL device.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers GYNECARE VERSAPOINT Bipolar Electrosurgery System.

KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is headquartered in Germany and offers several products including CAMPO TROPHYSCOPE, BETTOCCHI Integrated Office Hysteroscope (B.I.O.H), and 19 Fr. Intrauterine BIGATTI Shaver (IBS) with HYSTEROMAT E.A.S.I.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and offers services through the following business segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers TruClear hysteroscope sets and TruClear Elite hysteroscopes.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Endometrial Ablation Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Radiofrequency ablation

Hysteroscopic ablation

Hydrothermal ablation

Thermal balloon ablation

Others

Endometrial Ablation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Laparoscopic Ablation Market Global Laparoscopic Ablation Market by technique (radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and others) by application (cancer, cardiovascular procedures, urological procedures, gynecological procedures, and others) and by geographic regions (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Endovenous Ablation Devices Market Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market by technology (EVLT devices, RFA devices, and NTNT devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005392/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com