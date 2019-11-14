LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Signs $5.0 Million Contract for Infrared Optical Lens Elements

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced it has been awarded a renewal of an annual supply agreement valued at $5.0 million. The contract is for the purchase of a variety of infrared ("IR") optical lens elements by a major commercial infrared vision products customer. The agreement includes an option to increase the contract to $6.0 million upon the acceptance of new designed chalcogenide lenses within 6 months from the date of the contract. Products under this contract will be shipped over the next 12 months beginning December 2019.

"We are pleased to announce this major contract today as it represents LightPath's ability to supply quality infrared optical products enhanced by our leading technological processes at high volumes." stated Jim Gaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath. "This is a clear indication of our leadership in the infrared market and substantiates the need for the investments we have made in our infrared product line innovations and production capacity over the last two years. We are seeing strong interest in many product lines as the LightPath brand is strengthening globally."

This supply agreement from the industrial market is for commercial hand-held thermal monocular and thermal weapon-sight lenses to be supplied to a major European manufacturer of night vision and thermal cameras. LightPath's optics will be used on cameras and other sporting and outdoor products designed for search and rescue, nature observation, hunting, maritime navigation and other commercial applications.

The large volume of work needed to fulfill the supply agreement renewal will be completed in LightPath's Riga, Latvia, Orlando, Florida and Zhenjiang, China locations.

