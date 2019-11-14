Phone.com Extends Artificial Intelligence Adoption with SAM.AI Integration

Conversational AI augments quality management with fully integrated, voice-enabled access to call and interaction reports, customer information and service performance

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Phone.com, the foremost innovator in agile, cloud-based unified communications and collaboration services for small business, today announced that its platform now integrates of SAM.AI (SAM), a network-powered CRM platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI).

Using Phone.com APIs, SAM integrations blend real-time call data with live CRM records, providing detailed sales activity metrics and reporting. The company's voice-activated conversational AI lets executives get detailed sales activity metrics and reporting by simply asking a question about their team's call performance.

SAM is built from the ground up utilizing several branches of Natural Language Process [NLP] and Natural Language Understanding [NLU], and is continuously learning in order to process, analyze, extract, and present your data in a format that mirrors the natural ebb and flow of real conversation. Designed to deliver data at any time in the easiest and quickest way possible, SAM offers the familiarity of cloud-based applications with the option to also converse (talk/type) with data.

Automation and AI help managers preserve their most precious commodity: time.

"For support personnel, operators, customer service and human resource supervisors whose job it is to maintain the integrity of customer interactions, SAM provides the competitive advantage of insight to all of a company's voice interactions and related activity," said Ari Rabban, chief executive officer, Phone.com.

"Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, SAM provides businesses with a unique opportunity to not just get their hands-on data, but a means to easily consume and utilize insights that help them grow," said Raz Choudhury, chief executive officer and co-founder, SAM.AI. "SAM humanizes the CRM experience with its voice-enabled conversational AI and has evolved beyond traditional customer relationship management solutions into the world's first network-powered relationship management platform."

"Successful sales-driven organizations are always looking for an edge to stay one step ahead of competitors, and SAM is a conduit for communicating business intelligence," added Rabban. "For channel partners and managed services providers that must continuously innovate to distinguish themselves in a very crowded market, the combination of SAM and Phone.com adds a compelling value proposition to their services portfolio that will attract the small to medium-sized businesses they covet as customers."

For small business owners, entrepreneurs and executives who need scalable, reliable communications technology to support a multi-generational workforce comprised of mobile, remote and in-house employees, Phone.com's award-winning cloud-based business phone system keeps your team connected without being tied to a single desk or location.

"Integrating SAM into the Phone.com platform exemplifies our commitment to empowering small businesses with tools that enable agility, simplifying access to operational intelligence that is based on credible, current information, a critical element in delivering positive customer experiences," said Rabban.

More than 32,000 business across the U.S. and Canada use Phone.com to engage with customers, colleagues and partners on any channel - including voice, video, fax-by-email, multimedia chat or SMS.

