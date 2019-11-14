Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a sector snapshot featuring Real Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RLBD), reporting on the increased focus towards branding as both the CBD and cannabis industries mature across North America.

Cannabis and CBD products are becoming more socially accepted and consumer awareness regarding these products continues to grow, which is making many companies focus more on brand building with their current product offerings, with one of the key market drivers being quality and consistency.

In recent news, "the US Cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to rise significantly during the period 2019-2023. The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as aging population, growing use of CBD among millennials, increasing prevalence of arthritis, removal of hemp from Controlled Substance Act, etc."

Nielsen predicts that, "By 2025, the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market could be a $6 billion industry when considering legalized sales of food and beverage products containing CBD from hemp."

Real Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RLBD), a leading brand building company in the legal Hemp-Derived CBD consumer products category, is targeting CBD categories including: ingestibles, edibles and topicals. The Company recently announced signing a Letter of Intent with Wonder Labs, LLC to create a joint venture to leverage Real Brands brand building and sales capabilities with Wonder Labs product development and production capabilities. The joint venture will focus on accelerating development of innovative hemp derived CBD and other unique high-value consumer products and launching these products online and through traditional retail channels.

"As we prepare to launch our HempAid, Humboldt Brands, Omegahemp and CBD Pharmacy brands, we have identified areas where we might benefit from additional resources," said Real Brands CEO, Jerry Pearring. "By combining certain of Real Brands resources with Wonder Labs, we expect both parties will benefit from the other parties distinct strengths while creating a joint venture that is broader in scope than either company individually," said Pearring.

"As the hemp derived CBD consumer products marketplace evolves, new product innovation and speed to market are becoming increasingly important," commented Wonder Labs CEO Vicky Arbelaez-Scoates. "We believe this joint venture not only enhances our efforts in these areas, but it also favorably impacts multiple other aspects of our existing operations as well."

Real Brands will have a controlling interest in the joint venture while assuming and performing all management and operational functions of the joint venture. In addition, Wonder Labs will initially contribute a new consumer product brand with innovative formulas while overseeing production of all products developed and launched by the joint venture through its affiliated owned and operated GMP and FDA certified manufacturing facility.

This follows the company closing its previously announced acquisition of the proprietary CBD formulas from Integrative Medicine US of Coral Springs, Florida. The formulas consist of Ancient Chinese and other Ancient Herbal Remedies that are paired with the latest scientific breakthroughs in endocannabinoid systems, nutrients and hemp derived CBD.

The Company's mission statement is defined as "Building shareholder value by: Acquiring and Developing Consumer Product brands infused with Hemp-Derived CBD, Developing an E-commerce website, developing a tradition mass market distribution, developing local, regional and national retail relationships and partnering with innovative and strategic companies involved with Hemp-Derived CBD."

Whether through strategic partnerships and JV's for companies like Real Brands or having a massive in-house infrastructure like some of the leaders, having quick access for new product innovation and speed to market is becoming increasingly important when it comes to brand building and as this market is still far from full maturation, there is currently an abundance of brand opportunity in the future.

With professional athlete Scott Piercy, World-renowned PGA Tour Professional Golf Pro signing on as brand ambassador for Real Brands and music icons Snoop Dog and Drake lending their names to new products, the industry is ramping up for a real battle of the brands.

