OWP to Begin Cultivating THC, the Psychoactive Ingredient in the Cannabis Plant

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) -One World Pharma Inc. (OTC Pink: OWPC), "OWP," a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, announced today that the Company has received a quota for 2020 production of THC, by the Ministry of Justice and Law for the Republic of Colombia. One World Pharma is among the first companies to be issued a THC quota in Colombia.

Under the terms of the quota, One World Pharma, through its subsidiary One World Pharma SAS, may produce 13 of its proprietary cannabis strains. This permission allows OWP to move into the characterization phase, which is the final stage of production prior to sale. The Company has already been granted a quota for hemp production.

"The granting of this quota signals an important milestone as we progress toward commercial sales," stated Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma. "I'm particularly proud of this achievement as it installs One World Pharma in an elite class of operators in Colombia. This is yet another important step in the execution of our business model and plan to provide a full range of cannabis ingredients at scale to product manufacturers in large international markets."

"Most importantly, this quota allows us to enter an important and eventful next phase for OWP," added Moore. "Recently, we announced our innovative "Cannabis Futures' program. This quota provides us with the permissions to now support that initiative."

