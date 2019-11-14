'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 14-Nov-2019 / 13:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the quarterly report for III quarter 2019. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14 November, 2019. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRT TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 29154 EQS News ID: 913003 End of Announcement EQS News Service

