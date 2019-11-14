Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
14.11.19
08:08 Uhr
32,050 Euro
+0,100
+0,31 %
PR Newswire
14.11.2019 | 14:25
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, November 14

NEWS RELEASE

14 November 2019

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2020 to shareholders on the register on 22 November 2019. The associated ex-dividend date is 21 November 2019.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2020.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913

