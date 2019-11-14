Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, November 14
14 November 2019
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Interim Dividend
The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2020 to shareholders on the register on 22 November 2019. The associated ex-dividend date is 21 November 2019.
A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2020.
