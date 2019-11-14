Weyland Tech, Inc.: Weyland Tech to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10-12, 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX:WEYL), a growing global provider of m-Commerce and fintech business enablement solutions with its CreateApp™ Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), has been invited to present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Weyland CEO Brent Suen is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11, at 8:40 a.m. Pacific time and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. The presentation will be also webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at weyland-tech.com.

Management will discuss the accelerating growth in the company's recurring revenue from CreateApp subscription fees. The company recently announced it expects to record revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, and turn adjusted EBITDA positive in the third quarter. Weyland is also in the application process for an uplist to the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Since the beginning of October, Suen has purchased on the open market 99,000 shares of the company common stock, which has been reported on Form 4 and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Weyland Tech's insider trading rules, company insiders who purchase the company's common stock are required to hold it for a minimum of two years.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,300 attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Weyland, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

View Weyland's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WEYL

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech, Inc. operates as a Fintech focused company and is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way.

The company's subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), operates AtozPay and AtozGo. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning m-Commerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia.

For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

