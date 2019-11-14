StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Expands Telehealth Presence With the Addition of New Partners Including an e-Commerce Platform and Expansion of In-Home Mobile Phlebotomy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / StageZero Life Sciences Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announced today that it continues to expand patient access to their tests by adding new partners, and building out the infrastructure required to properly service patients. Additionally, as the Company continues to refine its telehealth program, it is beginning to show significant patient adoption.

"The demand for telehealth services is growing rapidly," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "In fact, a recent study values the telehealth market at US$49 Bn in 2018 and predicts it will reach US$266 Bn by 2026. And according to the 2019 American Well Telehealth Index, 66% of Americans are willing to use telehealth."

Key facts about Telehealth:

A $49 Billion market today projected to grow to $266.8 Bn by 2026 1

An estimated 74% of large employers now offer telehealth as a covered benefit 2

64 million consumers would switch their Primary Care Physician (PCP) to one that would offer telehealth 3

Consumers within the 45-54 and 65+ age groups were the most likely to delay care because it takes too long to see a doctor. 3

On average, it takes approximately 21 days for a patient to see a primary care provider. 4

66% of Americans willing to use Telehealth3

"In today's world, consumers want information and decisions as quickly as possible. The ability to access expert help when needed, perhaps from home and in an evening, is not only appreciated, but necessary. Telehealth meets this need. However, for telehealth to work, it needs considerable infrastructure. We have taken nearly two years to fully build it." (See Infographic)

One of the critical steps to helping patients get tested is that StageZero tests require a blood draw from a licensed phlebotomist, who is trained to draw blood from a patient's arm. That's why StageZero continues to build its phlebotomy footprint throughout the U.S. The Company recently signed new contracts with ARCPoint Labs and Phleb-Finders to build StageZero's blood draw network to 500 locations and 10,000 mobile phlebotomists. StageZero Life Sciences already has agreements in place with ANY LAB TEST NOW®, AIM Laboratories, and ExamOne.

In addition to growing patient access to testing, StageZero is looking to make the patient experience even easier by building its own robust telehealth platform. StageZero is building the system with a direct testing software platform designed for laboratories.

Early Adoption of StageZero's Telehealth Program:

Google ads and Facebook

Early results from our current marketing campaign to consumers includes over 1.2 million impressions (the times the targeted individuals have seen an ad), with over 16,000 clicks (where the individual has "clicked" on the ad for more information) to 1300 plus conversions (where the individual has given us their contact information so we can reach out to them). We can now market directly to both these 16,000 as well as the 1,300 interested individuals and work to get the appropriate patients tested. We are now scaling up.

Prostate Health Index and ColonSentry® are now available, with plans for the BreastSentry™ launch underway. StageZero also plans to launch a campaign to employers and benefit advisors to offer testing as a covered benefit to employees. It is also a critical piece for working with large employers and large healthcare groups as it is the only practical way to reach their diverse populations.

To date, several companies, labs and health systems have launched telehealth initiatives following in the footsteps of 23andMe, who pioneered the direct to consumer model that puts patients in the driver's seat and empowers them to get direct access to their own health information from the convenience of their own homes or offices.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects," "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

References

Fortune Business Insights: Telehealth: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026 Kaiser Permanente, KFF Employer Health Benefits Survey 2018 Telehealth Index: 2019 Consumer Survey Athenahealth, The doctor will see you…sometime, 2017

