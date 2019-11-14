In line with its commitment to tackle climate change, Groupe PSA paves its way to carbon neutrality by having its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Steering Committee.

Validated targets echo the unconditional necessity to limit global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial levels, according to the latest climate science.

This external scientific validation confirms the accuracy of Groupe PSA climate strategy and technological choices.

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) commits to reduce, by 2034:

absolute greenhouse gas emissions from energy consumption of industrial activities ("scope 1 and 2") by 20% from the 2018 base year.

greenhouse gas emissions from use of sold products, considering the whole cycle "well to whell" ("scope 3") by 37% per vehicle-kilometer from the 2018 base year.

SBTi approval testifies that PSA Automobiles SA CO 2 emissions reduction target is consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 2°C.

For more than 10 years, Groupe PSA has been among the European leaders in reducing CO 2 emissions from vehicles. This leadership reflects its choice to focus on efficient and accessible technological solutions, deployed on mass-market vehicles, a prerequisite for a real impact on the environment.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

