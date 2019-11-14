Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Tradegate
14.11.19
13:55 Uhr
23,820 Euro
-0,030
-0,13 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,810
23,830
15:10
23,810
23,820
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEUGEOT SA23,820-0,13 %