Workiva Also Wins Runner-Up for Data Integrity and Control

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announces that it has won the Customer Satisfaction category in the Chartis 2020 RiskTech100 Report.

Workiva was also the runner-up winner, second only to Oracle, in the Data Integrity and Control Solution category. Chartis names only two winners per category. The Chartis report is the most comprehensive independent study of the world's leaders in risk and compliance technology.

"Risk data is complex and distributed throughout several departments and in different systems within the same organization," said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. "Our customers connect their risk data in a single, cloud environment so they are able to reduce risk, save time and trust their reports."

"The Workiva platform provides data assurance throughout the entire risk management and reporting process beginning from source systems and applications and ending in final reports and compliance filings," added Vanderploeg. "Workiva is transforming risk reporting and compliance throughout the world."

"With its focus on delivering solutions in its area of expertise, and its engagement with clients right along the product lifecycle, Workiva has developed a broad base of satisfied customers," said Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis. "By uniting a clear and focused strategy with strong customer relations, Workiva has built a loyal and committed client base."

The Chartis Research RiskTech100 Report is available here.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant, RiskTech100 and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Infopro Digital Services Limited.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

