Insignia Systems, Inc.: Insignia Systems Announces Women of Excellence Nominees And Winner

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) ("Insignia") today reported Insignia Women of Excellence nominees and Courtney Becker as one of the winners.

This month the Path to Purchase Institute honored and celebrated the industry's most talented consumer goods professionals, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their significant contributions in driving consumer engagement and conversion along the path to purchase. The Women of Excellence Program recognizes these nominees in four categories, Collaboration, Innovation, Leadership, and Rising Stars. Insignia is proud to have four industry leaders nominated for these awards.

Kristine Glancy, CEO - Leadership

Stacy Vossberg, VP Digital - Innovation

Alison Nelson, VP Sales - Rising Star

Courtney Becker, Sr. Director - Collaboration

We are very excited to share the selection of Courtney Becker as an Award Winner in the Collaboration category! As leader of the Retail Ops and Strategic Procurement team Courtney has leveraged her exceptional talents in team building, managing accountability, and cross functional team leadership to drive change for both Insignia and the marketing services industry. Courtney plays a critical role in managing the development and strategic sourcing of Insignia's in-store solutions and retail innovation. Her commitment to the development of sourcing fundamentals and a strong partner matrix, ensures that Insignia delivers against our customer promises of high-quality solutions and exceptional customer service. As a leader amongst her peers, Courtney actively supports the professional development of the entire Insignia team through mentorship and leading by example.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. sells product solutions ranging from in-store to digital advertising. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers and retailers across the country rely on our deep expertise in the dynamic retail environment to provide a full suite of shopper engagement solutions. For additional information, visit www.insigniasystems.com.

Contact:

Kristine Glancy

Insignia Systems, Inc.

kristine.glancy@insigniasystems.com

612-327-1547

SOURCE: Insignia Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566533/Insignia-Systems-Announces-Women-of-Excellence-Nominees-And-Winner