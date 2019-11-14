Dr. Edward Zuckerberg Joins Rhinogram's Advisory Board

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Rhinogram, a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced that Dr. Edward Zuckerberg joined its Oral Health Advisory Board alongside other prominent industry leaders. Dr. Zuckerberg is well known for his early adoption of technological advances and use of social media to grow his practice and improve patient care.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Zuckerberg join our Advisory Board," said Dr. Keith Dressler, Chairman and CEO of Rhinogram. "His proven ability to enhance the patient experience, vast expertise of our industry and technology, along with his first-hand knowledge of how Rhinogram can improve both oral health and medical practices, will help our company advance to the next level. Dr. Zuckerberg is a great addition to an Advisory Board already stacked with talented leaders."

"Today's dental and medical offices are faced with the obstacle of obtaining services from multiple vendors to enable them to offer telehealth, HIPAA compliant texting and record sharing, and patient reminder services," said Dr. Zuckerberg. "I believe Rhinogram has the technology and is well positioned to offer these services in one package and I'm excited to work with them to bring that to fruition."

Edward Zuckerberg, DDS, FAGD has always been an early adopter of technology, including digital radiography, CAD/CAM and creation of a paperless office, catching the attention of industry leaders who enlisted him to lecture, author articles and beta test new technologies. The advanced technology in his home-based Dental Office helped launch his son, Mark's, the founder of Facebook, interest in computers. Dr. Zuckerberg now regularly lectures nationally and internationally on technology integration, social media marketing and online reputation management for dentists and consults privately with dental practices and dental/medical technology startups in addition to treating patients part time in Palo Alto, CA.

