Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed AmeraMex International (OTCQB: AMMX) ("the Company"), a company that sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. President and CEO of the Company, Lee Hamre, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company has experienced significant increases in revenue and asked about the Company's fourth quarter for 2019. Hamre shared that the last quarter of each year is a profitable time for the Company, as companies begin to make large equipment purchases to offset profits as taxes approach. For this reason, the Company is expecting another successful fourth quarter.

Jolly then asked about the Company's domestic and international sales. Hamre shared that the Company's revenues have primarily come from domestic sources, including a large order from a local saw mill that purchased 23 machines for just under $200,000 per unit.

"It seems to me you're grossly undervalued. Do you have any thoughts about that?", asked Jolly. Hamre shared that the Company is undervalued, but has risen in stock price significantly since the recession. "I think there were a lot of people that bought stock at that point, that are unloading stock now at three times what they paid for it," said Hamre. "Until they're done unloading that stock they bought cheap, we're being held down."

"Where do you see your biggest growth in the future going from here?", asked Jolly. "International. There's no question. We're increasing our international shipments," said Hamre. "We've got a very large inventory right now in excess of $10 million," he added. He further explained that California recently banned numerous types of heavy equipment for their exhaust, so companies are looking for new equipment to meet these qualifications and their used equipment must be sold. "We've bought a surplus of used equipment and we've got an inventory of good prices that we can make strong profits on when it exports," said Hamre, adding that the next step is to build more international connections.

Jolly then mentioned the Santa Ana winds and fires in California, and asked what this means for the Company. Hamre explained that the Company has rental equipment in that area being used to assist in the clean-up of those devastations. "It's not great business for our company, but we have some rental equipment that we'll put out on the clean-up projects and that's about it," explained Hamre.

To close the interview, Hamre expressed his excitement for the Company's future and international expansion. "Things are really happening, and they're going to keep happening. We should see a strong growth this year, and going into next year we'll look for considerably larger growth with our contacts out of the country," closed Hamre.

To hear Lee Hamre's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7424281-ameramex-international-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-international-growth-strategy

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49752