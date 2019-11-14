Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced today that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 "Best Workplaces for Parents" list, which highlights companies that best support employees, regardless of parenting status, as well as offer quality benefits including generous parental leave, adoption, flexible scheduling and dependent health care options. Horizon ranked 19 out of 50 companies.

"As both a father, I feel strongly about creating and maintaining a work environment that supports all our employees at each stage of their lives," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Our goal is to provide quality, best-in-class benefits so that our employees are able to excel both as members of our Horizon team and as parents."

Horizon recently expanded its parental leave policy giving all birth and adoptive parents, regardless of gender, 10 weeks of paid time off and the flexibility to design a leave that works best for their families. In addition, Horizon provides up to $10,000 in adoption support, as well as a membership to Care@Work, which gives employees access to a caregiver database and free back up care support. In addition, Horizon offers a scholarship fund that provides 25 awards for children of Horizon employees for post-high school education and a Make It Personal account, where employees receive up to $500 to use toward education, wellness or charitable activities.

The Best Workplaces for Parents list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Horizon was also ranked as one of the "Best Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplaces in Chicago" and "Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma" by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE this year.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses representing more than 4,6 million employees in the US at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

