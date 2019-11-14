Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 Ticker-Symbol: HPR 
Tradegate
14.11.19
14:46 Uhr
27,200 Euro
-0,400
-1,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,200
27,600
15:52
27,200
27,600
15:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC27,200-1,45 %