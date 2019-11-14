A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on confronting change fatigue in the healthcare industry. In this article, experts at Infiniti provide comprehensive insights on why change fatigue occurs in the healthcare industry and also explains how to combat it.

Change fatigue in healthcare organizations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The healthcare industry has been under constant stress after almost a decade of restructuring, transformations, and turnarounds. Furthermore, healthcare companies have been overwhelmed by a plethora of quality initiatives and goals for physicians including the increasing need to reduce infections to preventing readmissions, medication errors, falls and pressure ulcers. As a result, the healthcare industry is understandably showing signs of change fatigue.

Implement a quality culture

Healthcare companies can prevent change fatigue in their organizations by implementing quality initiatives as part of a broader organizational culture of quality and safety. Building an organizational culture that is largely based on high reliability and delivering consistently in a high-risk environment can also prove to be useful.

Constant communication about progress

Experts at Infiniti Research suggest that another way to prevent physician and staff burnout is to constantly communicate with them regarding progress towards their goals and also recognize key achievements.

Assign accountability

Making different individuals accountable for specific tasks and goals keeps people engaged in quality efforts. This also helps prevent fatigue. Goals can also be set for individual departments in healthcare companies to demonstrate how each team member contributes to the achievement of the team's overall goals.

Re-train staff

As the organizational demands and the external environment are rapidly changing, it becomes highly necessary to re-train employees in the organization to keep them engaged and equip them to carry out new tasks to meet demands.

