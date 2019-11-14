SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - First Exercise Period "Warrant SEIF 2019 - 2021"

PRESS RELEASE



SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

Beginning of the First Exercise Period of the "Warrants SEIF 2019 - 2021"



Rome, 14 November 2019 - SEIF S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, company whose shares are traded both on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading facility organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that the first of the three periods provided for the exercise of the "Warrants SEIF 2019-2021", ISIN code IT0005364143 ("Warrants") will open on Friday, November 15, 2019 and will end on Friday, November 29, 2019 included ("First Exercise Period"), as provided for in the relevant regulations ("SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021").

Warrants holders may request to subscribe to newly issued ordinary shares at a ratio of n. 1 share for every n. 4 Warrants offered for the exercise at a price of Euro 0.80.

Pursuant to article 4 of the SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021, subscription requests may be made on any bank working day during the First Exercise Period and shall be presented to the intermediary belonging to Monte Titoli S.p.A. with whom the Warrants are deposited.

The conversion shares subscribed by the Warrants holders during the First Exercise Period will be made available for trading, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., on the settlement day following the end of the last day of the relevant Exercise Period.

The conversion shares subscribed in the exercise of the Warrants will have the same rights as the ordinary shares of the Company. Please note that, if the Warrants holders do not request to subscribe the shares by the end of the First Exercise Period, they will lose their right for this specific period, without prejudice to the right to exercise the Warrants in each of the subsequent exercise periods.



For further information, please refer to the SEIF Warrant Regulations 2019-2021, available on the Company's website at www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations/Warrants section.



SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information:



Press Office

Close to Media - Società fondata da Elisabetta Neuhoff

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano

tel + 39 02 70006237

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni

luca.manzato@closetomedia.it, sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it, giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it



Nominated Adviser

Alantra Capital Markets

Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano

tel. +39 02 63671613

Stefano Bellavita

stefano.bellavita@alantra.com



SEIF S.p.A.

Investor relations

Via di Sant'Erasmo 2 - Roma

tel +39 06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO)

ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO)

l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

