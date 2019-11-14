Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that analyzes the growing importance of sales force effectiveness

The article offers detailed insights into the requirements of an organization's sales force while explaining how it helps in identifying the barriers to performance such as the uneven distribution of territories, unrealistic targets, lack of automation and opportunities to exceed expectations.

Organizations often seek solutions to improve their sales results. Managers look for ways to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their sales force. Sales force effectiveness (SFE) is the answer to all the challenges faced by the management, as it helps organizations to realize the true potential of their sales force. All this without any additional investments, simply by leveraging sales force effectiveness strategies and an analytical framework.

Is it a must-read?

If you're someone who's looking to improve sales force effectiveness and deliver positive results. Learn how you can improve performance through granular insights into market trends, customer patterns, and latest developments. Learn how you can drive profitability by shortening sales cycles and improving employee performance.

According to Quantzig's sales analytics experts, "Managers can improve sales force effectiveness by developing a strategy for their sales representatives to achieve their targets, prioritize their tasks and incentivize them on conversions."

What are the requirements of an organization's sales force?

1. It is crucial that the organization leverage various sales force effectiveness tools to enlighten the workforce and drive better customer relationship management.

2. Managers can utilize a sales force effectiveness framework to devise incentive and compensation structures to encourage the workforce to achieve their targets.

3. Businesses must leverage sales force effectiveness models to improve the performance of the sales representatives, increase productivity, and yield positive results for the organization's bottom line.

Quantzig offers powerful sales force effectiveness solutions to help businesses improve sales performance, shorten sales cycles, and drive revenue through process improvements and organizational restructuring. Within the context of sales force effectiveness, we also offer advanced analytical solutions to businesses that are geared towards sales process improvements through technology integration, automation, and analytical dashboarding reporting.

